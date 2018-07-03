Here is what World Economic Forum report says about PTI's Billion Tree Tsunami project

A latest report from World Economic Forum is expected to boost Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's morale ahead of the general election that would witnesses second consecutive democratic transition of power in the country.



The World Economic Forum on Monday published a report highlighting the gains made by the PTI through Billion Tree Tsunami project.

"Pakistan hit its billion tree goal in August 2017 – months ahead of schedule. Now, the hills of the country’s northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are alive with newly planted saplings," said the report.

According to the report, besides benefiting the environment, the project, launched by Imran Khan's PTI party, has established a network of private tree nurseries, which have boosted local incomes and generated green jobs, including for unemployed young people and women in the province.

"It also meant the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government surpassed its 348,400 hectare commitment to the Bonn Challenge. This aims to restore 150 million hectares of degraded and deforested land worldwide by 2020, and 350 million hectares by 2030"