UN Under Secretary General visits NUST

RAWALPINDI: Jean Pierre Lacroix, Under Secretary General, Department of Peacekeeping Operations UNO visited Centre for International Peace and Stability (CIPS), at National University of Science and Technology (NUST).



CIPS was established in 2013 to provide peacekeeping training to domestic and international peacekeepers and was inaugurated by UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon.

While interacting with students and faculty members, the visiting dignitary paid rich tribute to sacrifices of Pakistani peacekeepers for global peace and security and saving civilian lives under UN umbrella.

Pursuing a long history with UN Peacekeeping since 1960's Pakistan has been wholeheartedly supporting UN in Peacekeeping in more than 44 missions. The delegation paid tribute to 156 Pakistani peacekeepers who have sacrificed their lives in the noble cause of humanity and restoring peace and stability in different regions.

Earlier today UN Under Secretary General met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.