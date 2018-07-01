Nawaz says hopes for free, fair polls fading

LONDON: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif says that although hopes for fair and transparent general election are fading, nation will not allow polls to be rigged at any cost.

"The recent events are quite disturbing. I am going through a difficult phase," he said.

"I would've returned to Pakistan if my wife was suffering from a minor illness. I will return once my wife feels better," he said.

When asked to comment on remarks made by former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar, Nawaz said that Nisar's words were "hurtful and saddening."

However, he refused to comment on Nisar’s statements, claiming that he has bigger and better things to think about.