Sun July 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
July 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nawaz says hopes for free, fair polls fading

LONDON: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif says that although hopes for fair and transparent general election are fading, nation will not allow polls to be rigged at any cost.

"The recent events are quite disturbing. I am going through a difficult phase," he said.

x
Advertisement

"I would've returned to Pakistan if my wife was suffering from a minor illness. I will return once my wife feels better," he said.

When asked to comment on remarks made by former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar, Nawaz said that Nisar's words were "hurtful and saddening."

However, he refused to comment on Nisar’s statements, claiming that he has bigger and better things to think about. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

NAB has nothing to do with elections: Javed Iqbal

NAB has nothing to do with elections: Javed Iqbal
Bilawal Bhutto returns to Lyari area where his convoy was attacked

Bilawal Bhutto returns to Lyari area where his convoy was attacked
ECP fixes July 5 for postal ballot applications

ECP fixes July 5 for postal ballot applications
Rangers round up 10 suspects in Karachi raids

Rangers round up 10 suspects in Karachi raids

Load More load more