Pakistan Army rescues two British mountaineers stranded on Hunza mountain

Two British mountaineers marooned on Hunza Valley’s Ultar Sar Mountain have been located and rescued by teams of the Pakistan Army after their tent was struck by an avalanche.

According to Assistant Commissioner Hunza, the two British mountaineers recognized as Bruce Normand and Timothy Miller are presently on way to Gilgit in an army helicopter.

Adding further he stated: "The body of Austrian mountaineer Christian Huber, who was killed in the incident, is also being taken to Gilgit."

Attempts had been ongoing since Saturday to track down the two trapped mountaineers along with the body of the deceased Austrian climber after an avalanche from 5,900 meters up the Ultar Sar Mountain had struck their tent.

The parlous weather conditions had made it difficult for the Army helicopter to go forth with a rescue operation on the 7,388 meters high Ultar Sar.

The Northern Pakistan is a major attraction for numerous hiking enthusiasts as it dwells one of the highest peaks in the world including the 8,611 meter high K2, known to be the second highest peak in the world.