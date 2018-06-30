Top Zimbabwean mufti responds to Reham Khan’s ‘bearded’ Twitter photo

ISLAMABAD: A top Zimbabwean Islamic cleric took a jibe at Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan after she posted a beard-wearing photo of her on micro-blogging website Twitter.

“So a while ago I was offered to join a party. I said I might not be able to cover my face but I could grow a beard..looks rather fetching on me,” tweeted Reham Khan while sharing the edited photo on Saturday.

In her second tweet, she wrote: “Dear PTI I am looking for someone to edit my Book cover….wanna help?”

It seems Zimbabwe’s Muti Ismail Menk, who has more than 3.74 million worldwide followers on Twitter, took offense of her photo and responded to Reham on Twitter.

“I've never visited Pakistan and I don't follow it's politics but one thing I know is ilea laser clinic in Rondebosch CapeTown can sort out your issue...,” Mufti Menk tweeted.

Meanwhile, the former broadcast journalist said that her humor was misunderstood.

“My British humour is misunderstood. There are only a couple of men in my family who do not have beards. I was making a joke about my age & hormones. It's a medical joke,” clarified.



