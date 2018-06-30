Imran pledges to end corruption at ministerial level from day one

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Saturday promised clean sweep of the big corruption from the country on the day his party wins authority.

"As soon as we come to power, same day, we will curb high level corruption. High level corruption is what PM and ministers are involved in," Imran Khan told his supporters at a convention in Islamabad.

PTI chief assured that he will collect 8,000 billion rupees from the people of Pakistan, without raising the tax.

"Today we can hardly raise Rs. 8000 crore as tax. In Sha Allah, I assure you, I will show you how we can raise Rs. 8000 billion as tax from this very country," Imran affirmed.

Putting the gunhole against opponent parties, he stressed that a single dollar has reached to 125 rupees, but the Sharif and Zardari families are happy because their wealth in foreign accounts and countries increased.

He upbraided the Sharifs for failing to build a single hospital that could treat family member of the Sharifs, asserting that his tenure yet fixed health sectors in KP and extended the earlier count of 3000 doctors to 6000.

"We gave health cards to people so even the poor and needy can benefit from good health facilities," he added.

He also aspired to expand a one billion Tree Tsunami to all of Pakistan.

"The successful Billion Tree Tsunami Afforestation campaign of KP will be extended to whole Pakistan with a target of 10 Billion Trees", adding that if we are to leave a better place for our future generations, we must plant trees as we planted 1 billion trees in KP.

"The environmental issues such as lack of rains, global warming etc are because we don't have enough greenery", he said.