Sat June 30, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 30, 2018

Chaudhry Nisar gets 'jeep' as election symbol

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali has been allotted ‘jeep’ as his election symbol.

The disgruntled PML-N leader is running as an independent candidate on two national and two provincial seats in NA-63, NA-59, PP-10 and PP-12.

Returning Officer Shabrez Akhtar Raja approved the electoral symbol of ‘jeep’ at Nisar’s request.

Meanwhile, two independent candidates, who had applied for ‘jeep’ had to settle for a toss to get their favorite symbol in Faisalabad. 

