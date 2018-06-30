Sat June 30, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 30, 2018

Bilawal asks caretakers to halt attempts to jack up PoL prices

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has criticized the caretaker government’s move to increase PoL prices and asked it to desist from any such decision.

In statement on Saturday, the PPP chairman expressed concerns over the reports that caretaker government was initiating attempts to hike the PoL prices and advised it to concentrate on ensuring free and fair elections instead of putting more economic burden on the masses.

He asked the caretaker government to immediately halt the moves aimed at increasing the petrol prices.

