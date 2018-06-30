Leaked phone call between female worker, PTI leader raises eyebrows

Recording of a telephonic conversation between a female worker of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and a senior leader has been doing the round on the social media for several hours now.

In the recording PTI leader Azam Swati is heard asking Ambreen Swati, party candiddate from NA-13 Mansehra,to withdraw from the election race.

She refuses to obey the orders after which Azam Swati hands over phone to Babar Saleem, another party figure. The woman while talking to Saleem starts crying over the way she was treated by Azam Swati.

Later, Ambreen Swati released a video on the social media, demanding Imran Khan take notice of the the pressure Azam Swati is exerting on her.

Azam Swati, however, told Geo TV on Friday that the party had made seat adjustment with an independent candidate in NA-13 but the ticket to Ambreen Swati was mistakenly issued by the party.

"And it was only after taking Imran Khan into confidence that Ambreen Swati was asked to withdraw from the race," he said.



