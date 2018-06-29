Fri June 29, 2018
June 29, 2018

COAS Gen. Bajwa awards degrees, medals to graduating students at Army Medical College

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday awarded degrees and medals to the graduating students at the convocation ceremony of the 37th MBBS and 16th BDS course held at Army Medical College, Rawalpindi.

Doctors Taymmia Ejaz and Zunera Saeed were awarded President gold medals on Friday for being best all round cadets for 37th MBBS and 16th BDS course, respectively.

Capt Muhammad Shoaib was also awarded COAS gold medal for being best military cadet, an ISPR press release said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Army Chief congratulated the graduating students and their parents and wished them success in their future endeavours.

The COAS also acknowledged contributions of Army Medical College for their diligence in providing quality education to the students.

The ceremony was attended by senior serving and retired military officers, faculty members and parents of the graduating students.

