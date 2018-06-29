Fri June 29, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 29, 2018

Elections 2018: PPP candidate elected unopposed

KARACHI: Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has been elected unopposed from the Sind Assembly constituency of Kashmore KPS-6 Kashmore-3.

A returning officer of the Pakistan Election Commission (PEC) has announced the first result before the polling and also issued the notification of his success.

Shabbir Bijarani, who had earlier joined Grand Democratic Alliance after parting ways with the PPP due to differences, has returned to the Party. He submitted today his PPP ticket to the PEC after which he has been declared winner as all other candidates from his constituency withdrew from the contest.

