Fri June 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

LHC allows Khaqan Abbasi to contest from NA-57

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has allowed  former  prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to contest on NA-57 constituency.

An appellate tribunal on Wednesday rejected nomination papers of Abbasi from National Assembly Constituency NA-57 in Murree.

Rawalpindi's Election Appellate Tribunal judge Justice Ibadur Rehman Lodhi had reserved his judgement two days ago over a plea filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf worker Masood Ahmed Abbasi against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's nomination papers.

x
Advertisement

The applicant stated that Khaqan Abbasi had tempered his records submitted to the Returning Officer and provided incorrect details about his properties.

He said the former prime minister has encroached forest land of Lawrence College while he has also provided incorrect information regarding ownership of his property in Sector F-7-II.

Admitting all the objections raised by applicant, the tribunal rejected nomination papers of Abbasi.

The former premier is also a candidate of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz from a National Assembly constituency in Islamabad.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

Voter confronts PTI candidate in Karachi

Voter confronts PTI candidate in Karachi
Elections 2018: ECP extends polling time by one hour after PTI request

Elections 2018: ECP extends polling time by one hour after PTI request
Pakistan Election 2018: List of MQM Pakistan candidates for General Election 2018

Pakistan Election 2018: List of MQM Pakistan candidates for General Election 2018
Javed Hashmi withdraws from Election 2018 race

Javed Hashmi withdraws from Election 2018 race
Load More load more