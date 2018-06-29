Fri June 29, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 29, 2018

Pakistan Election 2018: List of MQM Pakistan candidates for General Election 2018

KARACHI: The MQM-P has issued a partial final list of its candidates contesting for different constituencies of the national and Sindh assemblies. The party has fielded candidates for 30 NA and 64 PS seats across the province.

Khlaid Maqbool Siddiqui NA-255 (Nazimabad and Liaquatabad)

Farooq Sattar NA-245 (Jamshed Quarters and Ferozabad)

Farooq Sattar NA-247 (Defence and Saddar)

Ali Raza Abidi NA-243 (Gulshan-e-Iqbal).

Amin-ul-Haque NA-251 (Mominabad and Orangi)

