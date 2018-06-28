Qamar-ul-Islam’s arrest shows pre-poll rigging: Nawaz

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has claimed that history of poll rigging is being made in Pakistan and if it was not stopped it will have catastrophic outcome.



Talking to media outside Harley Street Clinic here Thursday, Nawaz Sharif said if you see the verdicts in similar cases against me and others, you would find different judgements, adding that only me and my comrades are targeted.

Nawaz Sharif expressing disappointment over disqualification of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Daniyal Aziz.

Speaking over arrest of Qamar-ul-Islam by NAB, PMLN Supremo said it is evidence of pre-poll rigging.

Pakistan’s anti-corruption watchdog has arrested PML-N leader Raja Qamar-ul-Islam over his alleged involvement in Punjab’s Saaf Pani Company scam.

Qamar, a PML-N candidate and Chaudhry Nisar’s opponent in NA-59 (Rawalpinidi), was one of the board members of the Saaf Pani company.

Islam is accused of awarding contracts of 84 water treatment plants at a higher price, a NAB statement said.

Nawaz went on to say National Accountability Bureau had given clean chit to Qamar-ul-Islam a few days back but he was taken into custody the other day he was awarded ticket by PML-N.

“Owing to health of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, I am completely focusing over her and avoiding to discuss political matters, however, I can’t distance myself from national duty,” Nawaz Sharif said.