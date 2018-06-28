Layyah’s influential group quits PTI, returns election tickets

LAYYAH: An influential clan of Layyah has quit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf despite being given four tickets by Imran Khan’s party for the coming general elections.

According to sources, Jahangir Khan Tarin had brought Layyah’s Sehar group into the party’s fold. The influential group representing Sehar clam was given four tickets, one for National Assembly and three for provincial assembly from the district.

Daily Jang quoted sources as saying PTI has now given the ticket to Majeed Niazi group after Sehars walked away from the party.

The Niazi group, on the other hand, enjoys the support of Tarin’s political foe Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Majid Niazi has been asked to contest from NA-187 after Sardar Bahadur Sehar’s exit.

PTI has given ticket to Athar Maqbool from PP-280.

PTI candidate Shahab ud Din, who was to contest from PP-281, has also left the PTI. It has now fielded Akram Samtia.

Qaiser Magsi, a member of Niazi group, has been given the ticket to join the election race from PP-282.

PTI Layyah president Basharat Randhawa has announced that he is resigning from the party and run as an independent candidate.

“Corrupt and turncoats have been awarded the ticket in Layyah,” Randhawa said, adding that he had lodged a protest with Imran Khan.