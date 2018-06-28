Convocation ceremony held at Air War College

KARACHI: The Convocation ceremony of 31st Air War Course was held at PAF Air War College, Faisal. The ceremony was presided over by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force.



The Air Chief congratulated the graduating officers on successful completion of the course. He expressed confidence that the knowledge and skills acquired at the Air War College would assist the participants to effectively contribute towards the requirements of National Security.

While speaking at the occasion, the Air Chief said, “As senior military professionals, you must be aware of the contemporary geo-political and strategic environments, since these not only have a deep impact on the overall security calculus, but their sound understanding also facilitates better preparedness and timely response to emerging threats. You will be entrusted to efficiently manage the resources and demonstrate operational preparedness worthy of your proud legacy.”

“You must keep abreast of the emerging trends and make endeavors to deal with complex and dynamic security environment facing the world today”, he said.

The Air Chief further said that in today’s warfare, both conventional and unconventional, no service can achieve success single-handedly. Therefore, jointness remains central to the modern concept of military operations.

Earlier Air Vice Marshal Abrar Ahmed, Commandant Air War College presented the course report. Beside officers from Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Army and Pakistan Navy, the graduates included officers from eleven friendly countries as well including Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Iran, Jordan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Oman, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe.

The ceremony was attended by various high ranking civil and military officers and diplomats from different countries.

PAF Air War College is the premier institution of Pakistan Air Force, where mid level officers of Pakistan Armed Forces and friendly countries are prepared for assumption of key Command and Staff appointments.