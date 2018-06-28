Bilawal presents PPP manifesto for elections 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday presented party manifesto, saying he believes it is the duty of government to not only save citizens from foreign invasion and internal violence but also from poverty, hunger and malnutrition.



Bilawal launched PPP manifesto at National Press Club Islamabad. PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Opposition leader in Senate Sherry Rehman, former CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah and other party leaders were present.



PPP manifesto is titled as “Roti, Kapra Aur Makaan---Ilm, Sehat, Sab Ko Kaam’ (Break, Clothing and House—Education, Health and Jobs for Everyone)



Bilawal said Benazir Bhutto made a promise to the people of Pakistan. It was the promise of a peaceful, prosperous and progressive Pakistan for all our people.



He went on to say the current economic situation is unstable, intolerable and unsustainable. The bottom half of our population have seen their condition become more precarious as profiteers and contractors have seen their fortunes soar.

“Short-sighted quick fixes directed at the welfare of a tiny elite have compromised the lives of the poorest and most vulnerable, denied them economic justice, and at the same time compromised Pakistan’s economic sovereignty,” Bilawal said.