June 28, 2018
June 28, 2018

Mirza Saleem Baig takes charge as PEMRA chairman

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information announced the appointment of Mirza Saleem Baig as the chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

As per the notification issued on Thursday, Baig will be taking hold of the position as chairman of the authority for four years.

The notification was delivered  a day after its issuance was ordered within two days by the Supreme Court.

The order was issued by a three-member bench under the authority of Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar who recommenced hearing of the case on Wednesday.

Amid the hearing the legal counsel of the complainant argued that the nominated person for taking control of the regulatory body does not meet the requirements for competence.

In spite of the wiles, the Chief Justice expressed his indisposition to get involved in the issue and noted that Baig has been nominated to attain the post for PEMRA chairman.

A summary of Baig’s appointment was approved by President Mamnoon Hussain last month as well.

