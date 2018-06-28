PTI’s Balochistan chief says rivals are scared of defeat

KARACHI: President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Balochistan chapter Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind says he has been dragged into controversies by his rivals as they are scared of their defeat.

Earlier this week, the appellate tribunal constituted by the Election Commission of Pakistan barred PTI leader from contesting elections on the grounds that he possessed a fake degree and there are several cases registered against him.

Rind, who had joined the party in 2015, submitted his nomination papers from NA-260 and PB-17, Naseerabad/Jhal Magsi for the upcoming general elections. His nomination papers had been rejected by the returning officer (RO). Later, he had challenged the decision.

Talking to The News on Thursday, Rind said his rivals are scared of their defeat and that is why they are challenging his nomination on various grounds.

The degree issue, he said, was pending before the Supreme Court as they have challenged the Higher Education Commission decision of not recognizing the degree issued to him by Madrassa Jamia Anwarul Islam of Sukkur.

‘I have contested elections in 2002, 2008 and 2016 (by-election) on the basis of same credentials but this time, as the matter is sub judice, mentioned education as FA,’ he said. How can I include the degree if the issue has not been settled by the august court, he questioned.

The PTI leader, against whom several criminal cases were also registered, vowed to challenge the order in Balochistan High Court.

The influential tribal leader of the province, against whom many cases were registered during Pakistan People’s Party government of Aslam Laskari Raisani, has been acquitted or bailed in all of them. The tribunal dismissed the objections raised on FIRs.