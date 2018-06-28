Thu June 28, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 28, 2018

Afridi brings barefooted scavengers home, gives them shoes, shares breakfast

Pakistan's  former captain Shahid Afridi  is winning  hearts with his latest message to his fans.

Afridi has posted a video on the social media in which he is seen with two young boys whom he found wandering the streets   barefoot.

"I am showing you these children who were  scavenging in the neighborhood. 

I have brought them to my home, and given  them  shoes which my children  buy  every year.

"Now I am going to share breakfast  with them," said he, requesting people to  take care of the underprivileged.


