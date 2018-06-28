Afridi brings barefooted scavengers home, gives them shoes, shares breakfast

Pakistan's former captain Shahid Afridi is winning hearts with his latest message to his fans.



Afridi has posted a video on the social media in which he is seen with two young boys whom he found wandering the streets barefoot.

"I am showing you these children who were scavenging in the neighborhood.

I have brought them to my home, and given them shoes which my children buy every year.

"Now I am going to share breakfast with them," said he, requesting people to take care of the underprivileged.



