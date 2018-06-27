Ex-defence secretary Naeem Lodhi, businessman Misbah ur Rehman inducted into cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Mian Misbah ur Rehman and Lt Gen (retd) Khalid Naeem Lodhi on Wednesday took oath as federal ministers, expanding the caretaker cabinet to eight members.



President Mamnoon Hussain administered oath of office to the new ministers, here at a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr which was attended by Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasir ul Mulk, cabinet members and top government officials.

It is pertinent to mention here that Gen Khalid Naeem Lodhi had served as Defence Secretary during Pakistan Peoples’ Party tenure and was sacked by former PM Yousuf Raza Gilani during memogate scandal in 2012.

Mian Misbah ur Rehman is a known industrialist from Lahore whose wife was PPP MNA and adviser to the prime minister on women’s development.

The portfolios of new ministers would be announced later.