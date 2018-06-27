Wed June 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Ex-defence secretary Naeem Lodhi, businessman Misbah ur Rehman inducted into cabinet

Picture: PID Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Mian Misbah ur Rehman and Lt Gen (retd) Khalid Naeem Lodhi on Wednesday took oath as federal ministers, expanding the caretaker cabinet to eight members.

President Mamnoon Hussain administered oath of office to the new ministers, here at a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr which was attended by Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasir ul Mulk, cabinet members and top government officials.

x
Advertisement

It is pertinent to mention here that Gen Khalid Naeem Lodhi had served as Defence Secretary during Pakistan Peoples’ Party tenure and was sacked by former PM Yousuf Raza Gilani during memogate scandal in 2012.

Mian Misbah ur Rehman is a known industrialist from Lahore whose wife was PPP MNA and adviser to the prime minister on women’s development.

The portfolios of new ministers would be announced later.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

Two-storey-building collapses in DG Khan

Two-storey-building collapses in DG Khan
PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry's nomination papers rejected

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry's nomination papers rejected
Tehreek-e-Labbaik leader Ashraf Jalali disqualified to contest election

Tehreek-e-Labbaik leader Ashraf Jalali disqualified to contest election
Khaqan Abbasi's nomination papers rejected from NA-57 Murree

Khaqan Abbasi's nomination papers rejected from NA-57 Murree
Load More load more