Tehreek-e-Labbaik leader Ashraf Jalali disqualified to contest election

LAHORE: An election tribunal on Wednesday declared Tehreek-e-Labbaik leader Maulana Ashraf Jalali disqualified from contesting election from National Assembly Constituency NA-81 Gujranwala.



The decision came as Lahore High Court's Election Appellate Tribunal Judge Justice Shahbaz Rizvi heard an application filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's covering candidate Atif Fareed Sabir.

The applicant argued that niether did the maulana mention his tax returns nor he submitted his passport nor provided details about his foreign visits in his nomination papers.

He stated that the maulana is not qualified to contest election under article 62, 63 of the constitution.

While giving his verdict, the judge declared RO's decision to accept Jalali's nomination papers null and void, disqualiyng the candidate from constesting election.

The PMLN has fielded former Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir from NA-81.