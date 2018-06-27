Wed June 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Tehreek-e-Labbaik leader Ashraf Jalali disqualified to contest election

LAHORE: An election tribunal on Wednesday declared Tehreek-e-Labbaik leader Maulana Ashraf Jalali disqualified from contesting election from National Assembly Constituency NA-81 Gujranwala.

The decision came as Lahore High Court's Election Appellate Tribunal Judge Justice Shahbaz Rizvi heard an application filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's covering candidate Atif Fareed Sabir.

The applicant argued that niether did the maulana mention his tax returns nor he submitted his passport nor provided details about his foreign visits in his nomination papers.

x
Advertisement

 He stated that the maulana is not qualified to contest election under article 62, 63 of the constitution.

While giving his verdict, the judge declared RO's decision to accept Jalali's nomination papers null and void, disqualiyng the candidate from constesting election.

The PMLN has fielded former Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir from  NA-81.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

Two-storey-building collapses in DG Khan

Two-storey-building collapses in DG Khan
Ex-defence secretary Naeem Lodhi, businessman Misbah ur Rehman inducted into cabinet

Ex-defence secretary Naeem Lodhi, businessman Misbah ur Rehman inducted into cabinet
PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry's nomination papers rejected

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry's nomination papers rejected
Khaqan Abbasi's nomination papers rejected from NA-57 Murree

Khaqan Abbasi's nomination papers rejected from NA-57 Murree
Load More load more