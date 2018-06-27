Khaqan Abbasi's nomination papers rejected from NA-57 Murree

RAWALPINDI: An appellate tribunal on Wednesday rejected nomination papers of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi from National Assembly Constituency NA-57 in Murree.

Rawalpindi's Election Appellate Tribunal judge Justice Ibadur Rehman Lodhi had reserved his judgement two days ago over a plea filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf worker Masood Ahmed Abbasi against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's nomination papers.

The applicant stated that Khaqan Abbasi had tempered his records submitted to the Returning Officer and provided incorrect details about his properties.

He said the former prime minister has encroached forest land of Lawrence College while he has also provided incorrect information regarding ownership of his property in Sector F-7-II.

Admitting all the objections raised by applicant, the tribunal rejected nomination papers of Abbasi.

The former premier is also a candidate of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz from a National Assembly constituency in Islamabad.