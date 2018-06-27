Wed June 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nawab Doctor Ambar Shehzada: A candidate who doesn't beg for votes

Chief of   little known "Aap Janab Sarkar Party" Nawab Doctor Ambar Shehzada  thinks corruption  is  not bad when it is carried out for the  welfare of people.

Speaking at Geo News morning show "Geo Pakistan", he said  he has  been contesting elections for decades  but never begged for votes.

"I never asked people for votes, my aim is to create awareness  among people," he said.

According to Geo News, the  politician, who is contesting from NA-125 Lahore, the same constituency where PMLN and PTI have fielded Maryam Nawaz and Dr Yasmeen Rashid respectively, has contested elections    42 times but never made  it to the assemblies .

Responding to a question, Ambar Shehzada said he wants to purchase properties  declared by election candidates  at the prices they have mentioned in their assets  details. 

He said after purchasing the  properties he would sell them to  create funds for well being of people.

Shehzada has been allocated  spoon as election symbol .

During by-election earlier this year, he  scored only seven votes  while contesting against Begum Kulsoom Nawaz and Dr Yasmeen Rashid.

 

x
Advertisement
Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

Imran Khan appears before election tribunal

Imran Khan appears before election tribunal

Three Pakistanis honoured with Queen's Young Leaders Awards in UK

Three Pakistanis honoured with Queen's Young Leaders Awards in UK
Govt-owned vehicles still being used by former Sindh minister, ex-officials

Govt-owned vehicles still being used by former Sindh minister, ex-officials
PPP always represented downtrodden masses: Zardari

PPP always represented downtrodden masses: Zardari
Load More load more