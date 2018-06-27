Nawab Doctor Ambar Shehzada: A candidate who doesn't beg for votes

Chief of little known "Aap Janab Sarkar Party" Nawab Doctor Ambar Shehzada thinks corruption is not bad when it is carried out for the welfare of people.



Speaking at Geo News morning show "Geo Pakistan", he said he has been contesting elections for decades but never begged for votes.

"I never asked people for votes, my aim is to create awareness among people," he said.

According to Geo News, the politician, who is contesting from NA-125 Lahore, the same constituency where PMLN and PTI have fielded Maryam Nawaz and Dr Yasmeen Rashid respectively, has contested elections 42 times but never made it to the assemblies .

Responding to a question, Ambar Shehzada said he wants to purchase properties declared by election candidates at the prices they have mentioned in their assets details.

He said after purchasing the properties he would sell them to create funds for well being of people.

Shehzada has been allocated spoon as election symbol .

During by-election earlier this year, he scored only seven votes while contesting against Begum Kulsoom Nawaz and Dr Yasmeen Rashid.