Abrar ul Haq hits back at Ahsan Iqbal

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Abrar-ul-Haq on Tuesday slammed his rival candidate Ahsan Iqbal for “shamelessly denouncing charitable institutions and hospital services.”

In the statement released on insaf.pk, the singer-turned-politician censured Ahsan Iqbal for depreciating charitable organizations instead of being critical of existing corruptive lobbies in the country.

He said Ahsan Iqbal will get answer to his hypocrisy from the people of Narowal on July 25.

The PML-N member remained silent when the nation was robbed of Rs3,000 crore from its national exchequer, but the former ruling party formed allies with those who defied the army and the judiciary to comfort their pockets.

He added that the establishment in KPK will be evident once Ahsan Iqbal stops looking with a pessimistic view.

Earlier, Iqbal urged Imran Khan to award ticket to some doctor or engineer against him in Narowal, saying he cannot compete a singer.

"I have never called him a mirasi in any of my speeches. My only passing reference to him is that PTI didn’t find any political worker to contest against me instead fielded a singer. I can neither sing nor do thumkas," Iqbal tweeted.

