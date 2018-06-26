Shahbaz wins hearts of Karachiites by singing ‘Akalay Na Jaana, Hamay Chor Karr Tum’

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif, during an election campaign in Karachi, won the hearts of public by singing lyrics of ‘Akalay na jaana, hamay chor karr tum--Tumharay bina hum bhala kya jiye gay’.



Shahbaz Sharif is in Karachi to kick start election campaign, where he visited various areas of the city including PPP stronghold Lyari.

Shahbaz sang the song with the singers who were performing there.

PML-N leader Mushahid Hussain Syed was also present on the occasion.

The singer also took selfie with Shahbaz when the PML-N president was singing with him.

Later, Shahbaz Sharif shared video of singing the song with caption, “I accepted the demand of the people of Karachi :) “Akelay na jaana, hamain chhorh kar tum - tumharay bina hum bala kia jiyain gy” with sincere thanks for their warm welcome! Pleasure to sing along with the singers who were performing!”

Upon his arrival in Karachi on Monday to kick start his election campaign, Sharif avowed to strive for progress and affluence for the metropolis.