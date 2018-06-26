German envoy visits drained Rawal Lake to highlight water scarcity

ISLAMABAD: German Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler has once again taken it upon himself to remind the country about severe water scarcity that has gradually taken over the country.

Turning to Twitter, the German envoy posted a picture of himself at the once surging Rawal Lake in Islamabad which now stands completely parched.

“where did all the water go?? i visited rawal lake in #islamabad to see the effects of water scarcity & drought in #pakistan. shocking!!! parts of it look more like a desert than a lake.. hopefully the monsoon season will bring the much-needed rain!! #SaveWaterforPak” stated the foreign diplomat’s tweet.

The former Head of United Nations Support Mission in Libya had previously emphasized the issue as well by encouraging people to save water by making use of buckets to clean his car to minimize water consumption.

The emissary’s efforts in underlining the consequences that are to follow by the looming water crisis has garnered him ample appreciation from various social media users as well.