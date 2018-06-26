Tue June 26, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 26, 2018

Fawad Chaudhry issues clarification on PTI-PTM 'alliance'

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has dispelled the impression that it has formed an electoral alliance with Pashtun Tahuffuz Movement (PTM).

“Reports about forging an electoral alliance with the PTM are no correct. There was a seat adjustment on one seat in FATA,” PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said, in a statement on Tuesday.

He said that it wasn’t right to portray the seat adjustment as an electoral alliance.

Earlier, in a tweet, senior journalist Hamid Mir quoted PTI chairman Imran Khan saying that his party would not field a candidate against PTM leader Ali Wazir in South Waziristan. 

