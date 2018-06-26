PTI takes back tickets from two more candidates

ISLAMABAD: Two days after PTI took back its ticket from former federal minister Sikandar Hayat Bosan in Multan, Imran Khan’s party has withdrawn the ticket it had awarded to Chaudhry Muhammad Ilyas in NA-71, Gujrat

Chaudhry Ilyas had been PTI’s candidate in 2013 elections and had previously served as party’s district president.

Apart from Chaudhry Ilyas, PTI has also taken back ticket from PP-24 candidate Muhammad Zubair.

Both Chaudhry Ilya and Muhammad Zubair have been omitted from the PTI’s newest list of candidates, Geo reported.

The move may be the result of PTI's alliance with PML-Q.

Yesterday, PTI announced that it would make seat adjustments with PML-Q, Grand Democratic Alliance, Awami Muslim League and Majlis Wahdat ul Muslimeen (MWM).