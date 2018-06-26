Bakhtawar Bhutto credits Asif Zardari for bringing CPEC to Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bakhtwar Bhutto-Zardari, daughter of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto has showed support for her father, ex-President Asif Ali Zardari for bearing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Pakistan.
The 28-year-old turned to Twitter to voice her support for her father saying: “We all witnessed CPEC in 2013, by we I mean the people of Pakistan including opposition parties."
She went on to complain that in spite of the PPP co-chairman bringing CPEC to Pakistan, he was awarded to acclaim for it at all.
"We all witnessed CPEC in 2013, by we I mean the people of Pakistan including opposition parties & media houses but all decided to purposefully take credit away. From 18th Amendment to currency swap with multiple nations to BISP & more #AgliBariPhirZardari,” read the full tweet in response to Lijian Zhao, the Deputy Chief of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan.
Zhao’s tweet has stated: “Chinese envoy claims CPEC was initiated by China when Zardari was in power in 2013. CPEC is an across-the-board national consensus in Pakistan. CPEC is most successful project under the BRI."
The PPP co-chief will be running for Nawabshah’s constituency of NA-213.
Bakhtwar Bhutto-Zardari, daughter of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto has showed support for her father, ex-President Asif Ali Zardari for bearing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Pakistan.
The 28-year-old turned to Twitter to voice her support for her father saying: “We all witnessed CPEC in 2013, by we I mean the people of Pakistan including opposition parties."
She went on to complain that in spite of the PPP co-chairman bringing CPEC to Pakistan, he was awarded to acclaim for it at all.
"We all witnessed CPEC in 2013, by we I mean the people of Pakistan including opposition parties & media houses but all decided to purposefully take credit away. From 18th Amendment to currency swap with multiple nations to BISP & more #AgliBariPhirZardari,” read the full tweet in response to Lijian Zhao, the Deputy Chief of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan.
Zhao’s tweet has stated: “Chinese envoy claims CPEC was initiated by China when Zardari was in power in 2013. CPEC is an across-the-board national consensus in Pakistan. CPEC is most successful project under the BRI."
The PPP co-chief will be running for Nawabshah’s constituency of NA-213.
Comments