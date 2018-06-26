Bakhtawar Bhutto credits Asif Zardari for bringing CPEC to Pakistan

Bakhtwar Bhutto-Zardari, daughter of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto has showed support for her father, ex-President Asif Ali Zardari for bearing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Pakistan.

The 28-year-old turned to Twitter to voice her support for her father saying: “We all witnessed CPEC in 2013, by we I mean the people of Pakistan including opposition parties."

She went on to complain that in spite of the PPP co-chairman bringing CPEC to Pakistan, he was awarded to acclaim for it at all.

"We all witnessed CPEC in 2013, by we I mean the people of Pakistan including opposition parties & media houses but all decided to purposefully take credit away. From 18th Amendment to currency swap with multiple nations to BISP & more #AgliBariPhirZardari,” read the full tweet in response to Lijian Zhao, the Deputy Chief of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan.

Zhao’s tweet has stated: “Chinese envoy claims CPEC was initiated by China when Zardari was in power in 2013. CPEC is an across-the-board national consensus in Pakistan. CPEC is most successful project under the BRI."

The PPP co-chief will be running for Nawabshah’s constituency of NA-213.