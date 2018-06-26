Tue June 26, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 26, 2018

Share

Pilot martyred as fighter jet crashes in Peshawar

PESHAWAR:   A Pakistan Air Force  (PAF)  aircraft on  Tuesday crashed at the Peshawar Air Base.

According to a statement issued by the  PAF, the FT-7PG aircraft  came down while recovering from a routine operational training mission.

The PAF said rescue operation was  underway in the area.

"Pakistan Air Force reports with regret that a PAF FT-7PG trainer aircraft, while recovering from a routine operational training mission, crashed during landing at Peshawar Air Base. "

Geo TV correspondent said the pilot lost his life in the incident.

Quoting eyewitnesses, the correspondent said the jet  caught fire  came down on the runway.

He said the pilot lost his life while attempting to  save civilian population near the airport.


