Pilot martyred as fighter jet crashes in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft on Tuesday crashed at the Peshawar Air Base.



According to a statement issued by the PAF, the FT-7PG aircraft came down while recovering from a routine operational training mission.

The PAF said rescue operation was underway in the area.

Geo TV correspondent said the pilot lost his life in the incident.

Quoting eyewitnesses, the correspondent said the jet caught fire came down on the runway.



He said the pilot lost his life while attempting to save civilian population near the airport.



