Tue June 26, 2018
National

June 26, 2018

Dar evades question on Pakistan return

LONDON: Former finance minister Ishaq Dar was seen avoiding journalists’ queries outside Harley Street Clinic where Begum Kulsoom Nawaz is undergoing treatment, on Monday.

When asked about his much-awaited return to Pakistan, Dar mentioning of his health tried to dodge the question and said that he will return to Pakistan after recovery only.

One of the newsmen then asked Dar that if he was ailing, why has he continued to roam outside. To which, he replied that he was ill and he knew it.

A journalist then inquired about Dar’s medical reports, adding that he looks perfectly fine.

Responding to this, while shying away from further questions as he tried to close the door of his car, Dar said that he had already sent the reports.

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar arrived in London last November to seek treatment and has not returned to Pakistan since then.

He has been accused of possessing more assets than his declared income in references cases before the accountability court.

