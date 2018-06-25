Mon June 25, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 25, 2018

Elections 2018: PTI makes seat adjustment with four political parties

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has made seat adjustment with four political parties in 16 constituencies for upcoming general elections 2018, sources have revealed.

According to sources PTI has made seat adjustment with PML-Q, Awami Muslim League, Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen and Grand Democratic Alliance.

Following this seat adjustment, the PTI is assured about win of its 15 candidates 15.

Sources said PTI and Q-League have agreed over seat adjustment for four National Assembly seats that include two from Gujrat and one each from Chakwal and Bahawalpur.

PTI has also engaged in seat adjustment with Sheikh Rashid’s Awami Muslim League in NA-60 and 62. Development has also been made with Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen in Bakhar.

In Sindh, PTI has made seat adjustment with anti-PPP alliance ---Grand Democratic Alliance—over 10 seats and Imran Khan’s party is sure about upset in these constituencies.

