Rain, thundershower likely in South Punjab, Kashmir, GB

ISLAMABAD: Rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at a few places in Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

But mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, Met office said, in a statement on Monday.

Tuesday forecast

Although hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of Pakistan, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Bannu, D.I.Khan, D.G.Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Sukkur, Larkana, Sh.Benazirabad, Kalat divisions and Kashmir.

On Sunday, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab: Toba tek Singh 14, Jhang 07, Kot addu 05, Kasur 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 10, Garhi Dupatta 06, KP: Balakot 09, Parachinar 02, Balochistan: Barkhan 01, GB: Skardu 01.

Today's Highest Maximum Temperatures: Sibbi 49°C, Turbat, Noorpurthal, Bhakkar, Jehlum 45°C.