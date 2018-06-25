Mon June 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rain, thundershower likely in South Punjab, Kashmir, GB

ISLAMABAD: Rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at a few places in Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

But mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, Met office said, in a statement on Monday.

x
Advertisement

Tuesday forecast

Although hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of Pakistan, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Bannu, D.I.Khan, D.G.Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Sukkur, Larkana, Sh.Benazirabad, Kalat divisions and Kashmir.

On Sunday, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab: Toba tek Singh 14, Jhang 07, Kot addu 05, Kasur 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 10, Garhi Dupatta 06, KP: Balakot 09, Parachinar 02, Balochistan: Barkhan 01, GB: Skardu 01.

Today's Highest Maximum Temperatures: Sibbi 49°C, Turbat, Noorpurthal, Bhakkar, Jehlum 45°C.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

Bilawal to unveil PPP’s 10th manifesto this week

Bilawal to unveil PPP’s 10th manifesto this week
Elections 2018: PTI makes seat adjustment with four political parties

Elections 2018: PTI makes seat adjustment with four political parties
PTI’s Naeem ul Haq safe after road accident

PTI’s Naeem ul Haq safe after road accident
ISPR alerts public over fake telephone calls

ISPR alerts public over fake telephone calls
Load More load more