ISPR alerts public over fake telephone calls

RAWALPINDI: The Inter Services Public Relations, the media wing of the military, has issued Public Awareness information over fake telephone calls.



In a statement issued here, there are reports of fake telephone calls being made to general public by individuals impersonating as Pakistan Armed Forces officials.

It added that the impersonators try to seek personal details like CNIC, bank accounts etc on the pretext of CENSUS verification etc.

The ISPR has requested the general public to be aware that no such calls are being made from Pakistan Armed Forces.

“Public is requested not to respond to such calls, and immediately report the matter on our emergency helpline UAN 1135 and 1125,” the ISPR added.