Pakistan Elections 2018: Complete schedule of Imran Khan’s polls campaign

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has launched election campaign from Mianwali on Sunday.



Imran is contesting the July 25 polls from four constituencies, including NA-95 Mianwali.

The party has issued complete schedule of Imran Khan’s election campaign.

As per the schedule issued here, Imran Khan will address a massive convention in Islamabad on June 27 and for this all the arrangements have been finalized.

Imran will spend two days in Lahore from June 28-29 for electioneering, where he will address a public rally besides holding meetings with local leaders.

On July 01, Imran will visit Bannu and Razmak, where he will hold meeting for election campaign.

On July 02, Imran will arrive in Karachi on a two-day visit. He will meet people are various places including NA-243 constituency, from where he is contesting polls in Sindh.