Mon June 25, 2018
June 25, 2018

Maryam Nawaz not concerned about politics or elections right now

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz says that she has no concerns for the upcoming general elections or politics and her sole focus right now is her mother’s health.

In conversation with media outlets outside of London's Harley Street Clinic on Monday, the PML-N leader stated: “My sole concern is my mother right now. May God grant her health.”

She went on to add, “There are times in your life when relations take precedence over everything.”She will be in the race for National Assembly seats NA-127 and PP-173 from Lahore.

Earlier today, Maryam along with her father, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was given an exemption for three days by an accountability court in reference to the Avenfield case held against the Sharif family.

