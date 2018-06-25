Commander Air Force of Zimbabwe visits Air Headquarters

ISLAMABAD: Air Marshal Elson Moyo, Commander Air Force of Zimbabwe visited Air Headquarters Islamabad on Monday.



On his arrival at Air Headquarters, the distinguished guest was received by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented the Guard of Honour.

He laid floral wreath on the Martyrs’ Monument to pay homage to the PAF personnel who laid down their lives for the defence of the motherland. He was also introduced to the Principal Staff Officers of Pakistan Air Force.



Later on, Commander Air Force of Zimbabwe called on Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan in his office. Both the dignitaries remained together for some time and discussed matters of professional and mutual interest.

Commander Air Force of Zimbabwe lauded PAF’s role in fighting the war against terrorism and also appreciated the sound professionalism of PAF personnel.

Highlighting the cordial relations between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, the Air Chief offered support and cooperation in the field of military training to Air Force of Zimbabwe.