Shehbaz vows to transform Karachi into Asia’s most beautiful city





Former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that PML-N will transform Karachi as Asia’s most beautiful city if it is voted to power in the upcoming elections.



The PML-N President made the claim while speaking to media persons during a visit to Mazar-e-Quaid on Monday.

“Just visited the Mazar-e-Quaid to offer Fateha. It is always a humbling experience to be at the Mazar of the great leader who shaped the course of history through his selfless dedication and singularity of purpose. I draw my inspiration from his lofty struggle,” Mr Sharif tweeted after his visit to the shrine.

“The city of Quaid has not been given fair deal. Being the mega city which is business hub, Karachi deserves special care. The PML-N government will transform the landscape of the city.”

He said that he would ensure provision of water to every household, remove garbage and improve law and order.

The provision of these facilities is fundamental right of the Karachites and topmost responsibility of the government govt, added Sharif.