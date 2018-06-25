COAS Gen. Bajwa, Caretaker PM Nasirul Mulk discuss upcoming general elections

Islamabad: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa held meeting with caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk at PM House.



PM House Spokesman said Army Chief Gen. Bajwa and PM Nasirul Mulk exchanged views on upcoming general elections and professional matters of Pak Army.

Law and order issues and internal security situation were discussed in the meeting.

