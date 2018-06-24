Sun June 24, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 25, 2018

Election 2018: PSP announces candidates

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) on Sunday announced the names of its candidates contesting in the upcoming general elections.

The PSP chairman Mustafa Kamal unveiled the names of its party electoral candidates in a workers convention held in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of the port city on Sunday.

Former mayor Karachi claimed that his party will resolve the basic issues of people after getting success in the upcoming elections throughout the province.

While criticizing the opponents, PSP chief said; "Unfortunately the elected representatives of this city have looted its people."

Sharing his words over recently held census, Kamal said: "we gave sacrifices for Pakistan. We should be counted fairly," adding, "we shouldn't be counted 7 million less."

He further said that Sindh province belongs to everyone, and Karachi is the jewel of the province.

Addressing the gathering, he demanded the authorities to give amnesty to the youth of Karachi as given to the "rebels who surrendered arms before the state authorities."

Early this month, PSP chief Mustafa Kamal made it clear that his party would not enter into any electoral alliance with any other party, adding   the situation indicating that his party is in position to win the elections with thumping majority from Karachi and Hyderabad.

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal reportedly has  submitted nomination forms to contest polls from national and provincial constituencies in Karachi, including NA-253, PS-127.

PSP National Assembly Candidates (Karachi)

Afaq Jamal - NA-237

Rao Muhammad Zubair - NA-238

Syed Nadeem Razi - NA-239

Syed Asif Hasnain - NA-240

Danish Khan - NA-241

Barrister Adnan Sabir - NA-242

Muzammil Qureshi - NA-243

Saeed Shafiq - NA-244

Dr Sagheer Ahmed - NA-245

Ejaz Ahmed Baloch - NA-246

Fauzia Kasuri - NA-247

Yousuf Shahwani - NA-248

Dr Fauzia - NA-249

Syed Hafeezuddin - NA-250

Muhammad Nehal Malik - NA-251

Iftikhar Randhawa- NA-252

Dr Arshad Vohra - NA-254

Dr Jameel Rathor - NA-255

Adil Siddiqui - NA-256

Will soon disclose why I contested as an independent candidate, Nisar

Saad Rafique challenges a lesson for Imran Khan

Bilawal holds PPP meeting to devise electoral strategy

PTI releases final list of election candidates

