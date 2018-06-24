Sun June 24, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 24, 2018

Saad Rafique challenges a lesson for Imran Khan

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Saad Rafique on Sunday declared the general elections an open challenge against Imran Khan, aiming the defeat of PTI chairman in all five of his selected constituencies.

Briefing an electoral campaign at Lahore’s Bedian site, the former railways minister said Imran won’t learn his lesson till he faces defeat in all five constituencies he is contesting from.

He said all those attempting with political conspiracies will be thwarted in the general elections 2018, and assured that the politics of ethics will prove to be victorious. 

“The nation and the democracy will the ultimate winners,” he added.

Saad Rafique will be contesting against Imran with the candidacy for NA-131 (Lahore) in the upcoming elections, to which he thanked Imran for competing him in the polls.

Sloganeering ‘respect for vote’, he asserted that PML-N does not combat against any institutions.

