Bilawal holds PPP meeting to devise electoral strategy

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari presided over an important meeting of senior Party leaders to devise electoral strategy for winning maximum number of seats all over the country and to pre-empt attempts aimed at the manipulations of elections at Bilawal House on Sunday.

The meeting was attended among others by PPP Women Wing President Faryal Talpur, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Murad Ali Shah, Senator Sherry Rehman, Naveed Qamar and Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar.

The meeting was informed that despite sheer propaganda against the Party and manipulations of different media tools against it, the ground situation and the voters are overwhelmingly in the favour of PPP in all the four provinces and formerly FATA areas.

The meeting also took notice of the pre-poll rigging attempts and pledged that PPP will forcefully resist such attempts.