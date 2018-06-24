PTI releases final list of election candidates

ISLAMABAD: After days of deliberations and protests from enraged workers at Bani Gala, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has released a final list of its candidates running in the general elections next month.

According to a statement issued by the PTI on Sunday, the list has been released with Imran Khan's approval.

The remaining few constituencies will be decided soon, it added.

Out of a total of 272 National Assembly constituencies, PTI has fielded candidates on 229 seats. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imran Khan’s party has awarded tickets to 90 candidates off 99 seats.

In NA-163, Vehari, PTI has given its green signal to Khalid Maqbool Chohan instead of favorite Ayesha Nazir.

Ali Muhammad Khan, who has been one of Imran Khan's staunch supporters, has been given the ticket this time after being snubbed in the first list.

Former federal minister and PML-N leader Sikandar Bosan has managed to win Imran Khan's trust despite strong opposition from PTIs' workers in Multan.

Ali Khan Tareen, son of Jahangir Khan Tareen, doesn't feature in the final list as he pulled out of the election race due to study reasons.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his sons Zain Hussain Qureshi will be contesting from NA-156 and NA-157.

Tahir Sadik has been assigned the task to contest on two constituencies of Attock.

In addition, 79 candidates have been chosen to contest in Sindh on provincial assembly seats.



Three people, including Asad Umar, have been awarded PTI's ticket to stand in the election from the capital city of Islamabad It has also chosen 11 candidates for election in FATA.