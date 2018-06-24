Another PML-N loyalist quits party, slams Sharifs

LAHORE: Days after Zaeem Qadri announced to run as an independent candidate in Lahore, another PML-N loyalist Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor parted ways with the party.

In a press conference on Sunday, former provincial minister announced that he would personally launch an election campaign against Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz.

Ghafoor is the latest PML-N’s member to walk away from the party after Chaudhry Nisar Ali and Zaeem Qadri.



"Lahore is not anyone father’s property," he said.

“We stood by the party in difficult times. We had advised Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif from avoiding mistakes of targeting state institutions,” Ghafoor said.

“I cannot support a leader who talks about weakening state institutions. Is there any democracy in the world, where institutions are targeted, maligned and weakened?” he asked.

“You should respect institutions which keep you safe. No individual can be allowed to play with Pakistan’s fate.”

He vowed to challenge the ‘friend of Modi” at any cost.

The former minister questioned the PML-N’s policy of awarding election tickets. “I want to ask PML-N what is your policy on distribution of tickets for the election,” he said.