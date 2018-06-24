Imran Khan kicks off election 2018 campaign

MIANWALI: PTI chairman Imran Khan has kick started his party's campaign for the general elections 2018 from his home constituency in Mianwali.

Addressing a gathering of supporters here on Sunday, Imran Khan said that he chose Mianwali to start his election campaign because he had started his political career from this city.

He said that both the PPP and PML-N had awarded ticket to their relatives. “My relatives were asking for ticket in Mianwali. I was under immense pressure but I did not budge,” he said ."We have given tickets on merit."

Khan lashed out at former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal for calling PTI an inexperienced party. “The Sharif government has left Pakistan in a financial debacle due to the massive borrowing. Is it the experience Ahsan Iqbal is boasting about,” he said.



“In 2013, Pakistan’s foreign debt stood at USD13 billion which had increased to 27, 000 billion rupees in the next five year.”

He said that children of Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar have become billionaires without doing anything in their life.

The PTI chief accused the Sharif family of spending Rs40 billion on advertisements to hide their corruption.



Khan said that Nawaz Sharif had failed to produce money trail of his properties in London. "Instead of giving the money trail, Nawaz Sharif launched 'mujhe kyun' nikala," he said.

"We are now trying to oust you, Mian saheb, we're trying to put you in jail," he added.