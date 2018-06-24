Sun June 24, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 24, 2018

PTI women workers stage protest outside Qureshi’s residence

MULTAN: Dozens of PTI women workers staged a protest outside the residence of Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday and protested against "unfair distribution of tickets" on reserved seats.

The workers staged the sit-in outside Qureshi’s residence, accusing the party's leadership of favoritism in awarding of tickets.

They called for the party to review the ticket allocation process and award them on merit to genuine workers. 

Imran Khan's party is facing heavy criticism for ignoring its old workers to accommodate turncoats called electables. 

Hundreds of workers  have been camping outside Imran Khan's Bani Gala residence for days. 

PTI says that thousands of applications were received for the election and that it has awarded tickets to the best available option.

PTI chairman Imran Khan said that he would not succumb to the protesters's demand. 

