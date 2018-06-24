Sun June 24, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 24, 2018

Sep Niaz Ali martyred at Pak-Afghan border: ISPR

Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major-General Asif Ghafoor said that one more Army personnel has been martyred while performing his duties at the Pak-Afghan border on Sunday.

The DG ISPR stated in his tweet: “Another son of soil sacrificed his life while making Pak-Afg bdr safe/inaccessible for terrorists. Sep Niaz Al embraced Shahadat due to fire from across on fencing party in North Waziristan. We shall IA complete fencing undeterred. Afg cooperation required in mutual interest”.

