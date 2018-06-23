Sat June 23, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 24, 2018

Live News Updates: Chief Justice directs WAPDA to exempt hospitals from power outages

Live news updates from Pakistan and around the world on all the happenings in politics, sports, science, entertainment, business, fashion etc.

Here you will find brief news update as and when it happens. For detailed news you can always check our Latest News section.

Following are rest of the top news updates :

Chief Justice directs WAPDA to exempt hospitals from power outages

LARKANA: Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, during his visit to government hospital Sukkur, Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana and Sheikh Zayed Women's Hospital, Larkana, has taken notice of excessive and unscheduled load shedding and directed WAPDA to exempt hospitals from power outages.

During his visit, the Chief Justice met patients and heard their complaints.

