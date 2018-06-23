Live News Updates: Chief Justice directs WAPDA to exempt hospitals from power outages

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Live news updates from Pakistan and around the world on all the happenings in politics, sports, science, entertainment, business, fashion etc.
Here you will find brief news update as and when it happens. For detailed news you can always check our Latest News section.
Following are rest of the top news updates :
LARKANA: Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, during his visit to government hospital Sukkur, Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana and Sheikh Zayed Women's Hospital, Larkana, has taken notice of excessive and unscheduled load shedding and directed WAPDA to exempt hospitals from power outages.
During his visit, the Chief Justice met patients and heard their complaints.
