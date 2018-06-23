Veteran politician Javed Hashmi denied PML-N’s ticket?

MULTAN: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has not yet awarded a ticket to veteran politician Javed Hashmi who is aspiring to contest the next general election from his home constituency in Multan.

Javed Hashmi’s name doesn’t feature in the list of candidates issued by the former ruling party on Saturday.

Hashmi had re-joined the PML-N in May this year after expressing confidence in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

The veteran politician had previously contested on a PTI’s ticket from Multan, where he returned as a clear winner.

In a press statement, PML-N spokesman Marriyum Aurangzeb said that her party has issued the first list of candidates running in the election.



A final and complete list comprising remaining constituencies will be released in two days, she said.

Earlier, PML-N‘s Parliamentary Board announced Saturday that Maryam Nawaz Sharif would contest election from National Assembly constituency NA-127 and Punjab Assembly's constituency PP-173.



Hamza Shehbaz Sharif will be running from National Assembly constituency NA-124.

Former railway minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has been awarded the ticket to contest from National Assembly constituency NA-131.

Former Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is likely to be the party's candidate for the post of prime minister, will take up the contest from NA-132.

Nawaz Sharif’s nephew Abid Sher Ali has been asked to stand from National Assembly constituency NA-108.

Former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah will be contesting from National Assembly constituency NA-106.

Former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal will take part in the election from his home constituency NA-78 while senior leader Khawaja Asif will fight the electoral battle in NA-73.

In addition, Khurram Dastgir Khan has been awarded the ticket to contest from NA-81.